San Diego Theatres Presents ‘The Ten Tenors”

TEN TENORS – WISH YOU WERE HERE

March 10, 2018, 7:30 More Information and Tickets The TEN Tenors, one of Australia’s most successful international touring acts, having performed in 29 countries to date, has announced a spring tour set to play 22 US cities including San Diego. The tour is in celebration of the group’s 20th anniversary, and the release of Wish You Were Here, an album of material associated with iconic performs who have passed on including Prince, David Bowie, Michael Hutchence of INXS, John Lennon, Amy Winehouse, Queen’s Freddy Mercury, Roy Orbison and others. “We were rehearsing Bowie’s “Heroes” in Melbourne for the very first time when news came to us of his death,” said TTT producer D-J Wendt. “It had a marked impact on the band and performing that song has taken on a whole new meaning. While on tour just a few months later, we learned of the loss of Prince, another monumental talent, and as 2016 continued we knew our next album should pay tribute to those artists who departed before their time. We wanted to rise about the sadness to create a musical celebration to their respective lives and legacies.” Thus, the idea behind Wish You Were Here. The TEN Tenors bring to the USA their explosive 20th anniversary show, straight off a stellar national tour across Australia in 2017. Wish You Were Here tour is a journey through some of the world’s greatest hits. From classic rock anthems of Queen and Bowie through Australia’s own Jon English and Michael Hutchence, and even unique “tenorial” take material by Whitney Houston and Amy Winehouse. The tour’s repertoire is a true representation of the world’s most popular songbook. Concertgoers will experience songs ranging from Leonard Cohen’s elegiac “Hallelujah” to Michael Jackson’s soulful “The Way You Make Me Feel,” celebrating great artistry that transcends generations and genres. The opportunity to experience the power and presence of The TEN Tenors live in concert is not one to be missed. “Their sound, though, is what’s truly sexy. The cluster of high voices generates pure electricity…” – Los Angeles Times