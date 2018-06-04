San Diego Theatres Present “Blues Brothers™ Revue Hits “

The Official Blues Brothers™ Revue

Sunday, March 24, 2019 – 6:00pm

Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

It’s been nearly 40 years since the Blues Brothers were first introduced to “Saturday Night Live” viewers as a musical skit that quickly took on a life of its own, culminating in concerts, records and immortalized in the eponymous blockbuster 1980 film directed by John Landis.

Now, the show lives on with “The Official Blues Brothers Revue,” which hits the Balboa Theatre for one-night-only next March. For anyone who ever missed a chance to see John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd as the Blues Brothers, “The Official Blues Brothers Revue” has more than enough of the star duo’s charisma, humor and great music to do the trick.

Behind the glasses and fedoras are Kieron Lafferty as Elwood Blues and Wayne Catania as Jake Blues. The pair having been on the road as the Blues Brothers for about 15 years. The duo were hand-picked by Aykroyd, Belushi Pisano and original Blues Brothers Musical Director, Paul Shaffer to carry the torch first lit by the iconic duo of Aykroyd and John Belushi.

With fancy footwork, a full band behind them and a wealth of musical know-how, the revue is also about showmanship. Backed by the all-star Intercontinental Rhythm & Blues Band, this multi-media interactive experience showcases their undeniable talent in songs that comprise a virtual encyclopedia of rock, blues and soul. Audiences of all ages have been on their feet as the duo delivers classics such as “Soul Man,” “Gimme Some Lovin,” “Sweet Home Chicago” and “Shout.”

One critic recently raved, “…the roof raising show has the same down home energy as any of Aykroyd and Belushi’s performances. Lesser performers might be tempted to allow their characterizations to veer into parody-but not Catania and Lafferty!”