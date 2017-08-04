San Diego State University – Mikah Holder & Christian Chapman

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer- Fowler Athletics Center-San Diego State University-San Diego, CA:

Former Oceanside product Mikah Holder will be entering his senior year at San Diego State University. While with the Pirates, Mikah lettered under former head football coach John Carroll and as a receiver he had 41 catches for 1229 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2013 while on defense at Oceanside recorded 29 tackles. In his sophomore season in 2012 Holder had 42 catches for 623 yards and 11 touchdowns.

While at San Diego State after his freshman year, his career high of receptions was 3 receptions for 33 yards. At 2015 in his sophomore year made an improvement as he scored 6 touchdowns and registered 439 yards. Last year, Holder scored 5 touchdowns and has a career yardage of 56 receptions for 1073 yards second behind all time leader Derrick Lewis who has 1718.

For Christian Chapman has been the starting quarterback for the last 2 years along with a lot of records that he has set for the Aztecs. While at Carlsbad High School, the former Lancer lettered in 3 years in football at quarterback along with being first team All Avocado. In Chapman’s senior year he completed 132 passes out of 219 attempts for 1986 yards and 23 yards. Was a 3 star recruit by Rivals.com, Scout.com and ESPN.com