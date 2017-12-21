San Diego State -North County Players Commit To Aztec Football

“I think the staff did a great job identifying the talent … and building the relationships needed to where when those guys get offer other places, I think the young men were honed in on San Diego State and what we’re doing and what we’re building here,” White said.

And the number of local talents are expected to grow over the next two days of the early signing period and Feb. 7, when traditional commitment begins.

“We do it all time,” Long said, referring to SDSU’s local recruiting strategy. “It’s just that all of the sudden we’re more attractive to local guys.”

Long said he’s understands why local players want to go elsewhere. It’s a chance for them to go stretch their wings away from their parents and “become their own man,” he said.

“But we’re happy … that a lot of the guys we offered are staying in town,” Long said.

Here are the local talents committing to SDSU so far:

Andrew Alves, St. Augustine

JR Justice, St. Augustine

William Dunkle, East Lake High

Matt Araiza, Rancho Bernardo High

Carson Baker, Helix High

Rashad Scott, Helix High

Josh Barnes, San Marcos High

TJ Sullivan, Mt. Carmel

Cam Thomas, Carlsbad High

In addition, the members of the early class include three from Nevada, two from New Mexico, and one apiece from Texas and Canada.