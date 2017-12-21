Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  San Diego State -North County Players Commit To Aztec Football

San Diego State -North County Players Commit To Aztec Football

By   /  December 21, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    

“I think the staff did a great job identifying the talent … and building the relationships needed to where when those guys get offer other places, I think the young men were honed in on San Diego State and what we’re doing and what we’re building here,” White said.

And the number of local talents are expected to grow over the next two days of the early signing period and Feb. 7, when traditional commitment begins.

“We do it all time,” Long said, referring to SDSU’s local recruiting strategy. “It’s just that all of the sudden we’re more attractive to local guys.”

Long said he’s understands why local players want to go elsewhere. It’s a chance for them to go stretch their wings away from their parents and “become their own man,” he said.

“But we’re happy … that a lot of the guys we offered are staying in town,” Long said.

Here are the local talents committing to SDSU so far:

  • Andrew Alves, St. Augustine
  • JR Justice, St. Augustine
  • William Dunkle, East Lake High
  • Matt Araiza, Rancho Bernardo High
  • Carson Baker, Helix High
  • Rashad Scott, Helix High
  • Josh Barnes, San Marcos High
  • TJ Sullivan, Mt. Carmel
  • Cam Thomas, Carlsbad High

In addition, the members of the early class include three from Nevada, two from New Mexico, and one apiece from Texas and Canada.

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 2 days ago on December 21, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: December 21, 2017 @ 9:40 am
  • Filed Under: Sports

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Mission Hills High School 12-1 Football Team Honored At Annual Banquet

Read More →