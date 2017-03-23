San Diego State & Cal State San Marcos Tuition To Increase

Students at San Diego State University and Cal State San Marcos will have to pay 5 percent more in tuition in the 2017-18 school year, under an increase approved Wednesday by the California State University Board of Trustees.

The vote was 11-8 to address a shortfall in funding from the state in the face of increased demand for programs. Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and state schools Superintendent Tom Torlakson — all ex- officio members of the board — were among those dissenting.

The trustees, meeting in Long Beach, approved two amendments — one to rescind the hike if sufficient state funding comes through, and another calling for reports over the next two years detailing how the additional dollars are spent.