San Diego State & Cal State San Marcos Tuition To Increase

March 23, 2017

Students at San Diego State University and Cal State San Marcos will have to pay 5 percent more in tuition in the 2017-18 school year, under an increase approved Wednesday by the California State University Board of Trustees.

The vote was 11-8 to address a shortfall in funding from the state in the face of increased demand for programs. Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and state schools Superintendent Tom Torlakson — all ex- officio members of the board — were among those dissenting.

The trustees, meeting in Long Beach, approved two amendments — one to rescind the hike if sufficient state funding comes through, and another calling for reports over the next two years detailing how the additional dollars are spent.

Barring more funding, annual in-state tuition will increase by $270, from $5,472 to $5,742. Similar increases were approved for non-resident tuition, along with increases in graduate, doctoral and teacher-credential programs. The changes are projected to generate $77.5 million in the 2017-18 school year.
