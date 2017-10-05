The San Diego Solar Experience Comes To Bonsall

Local nonprofits to host solar program in Bonsall to help residents break away from the grid

Bonsall, CA (Oct 2017) – Bonsall and Fallbrook residents are invited to learn about energy independence at the Bonsall Solar Experience on October 14, 2017. The solar experience will take place at the Bonsall Community Center.

Sullivan Solar Power has partnered with Center for Sustainable Energy and Climate Action Campaign to create the San Diego Solar Experience, which empowers the homeowner through education and advocacy. Over 700 residents have attended across San Diego County. The events have consisted of educational solar seminars, electric vehicle showcases and solar technology fairs.

At the Bonsall Solar Experience participants will learn directly from local nonprofit, Center for Sustainable Energy, as well as certified energy practitioners about how solar works, battery integration with solar, financing options and what incentives are available now. The educational seminar will also cover the new SDG&E Time-of-Use rates and its impact on future solar customers starting December 1.

“It’s more important than ever to empower families with the freedom of clean energy and clean air. That’s why Climate Action Campaign has been inspiring, engaging and educating communities across San Diego with the tools to realize a 100 percent clean energy future,” said Nicole Capretz, executive director of the Climate Action Campaign.

Many local homeowners have expressed interest in solar but are unsure who to trust. In 2016, 765 companies installed solar in San Diego. Many used misleading information and tactics, which lead to a disconnect between homeowners and solar companies. The Bonsall Solar Experience will clear up this miscommunication and shed light on the facts.

“What I learned today is that the time to install solar is really good now,” said Solar Experience attendee Gary Lynn, “There was no pressure to sign a contract or no effort to sell today.”