San Diego Sheriff’s Sewing Program and “HONORBANDS.”

Sheriff’s Sewing Program on Monday, January 30th at 2:00 p.m.

Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility Lobby, 451 Riverview Parkway, Santee

Sheriff Bill Gore, Sheriff’s Sergeant Cherisce Wilson, Julia Walling, HONORBANDS Laura Tartaglione, HONORBANDS

B-Roll of the inmates in the sewing program will be given.

Inmates at the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility in Santee are paying tribute to deputies and officers killed in the line of duty across the nation by sewing mourning bands. Mourning bands are black strips deputies and officers wear on their badges to honor the memory of a fallen comrade. 140 deputies, officers and agents were killed in the line of duty in the United States in 2016 (Source: Officer Down Memorial Page).

Women in the Sheriff’s Sewing Program produce 3,000 mourning bands every month. These bands go to a non-profit group called “HONORBANDS” which then personalizes and sends the bands to law enforcement agencies across the U.S. coping with a heartbreaking loss. HONORBANDS provide the materials needed to produce the bands.

The Sheriff’s Sewing Program started in the 90s. The program not only teaches inmates how to sew, but also communication and social skills that will help them secure work upon release. They graduate with a Certificate of Completion from Grossmont Adult School listing the skills learned in the program.