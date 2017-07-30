San Diego Sheriff – North County Warrant Sweep

On July 29, 2017, between the hours of 6:00am and 3:00pm, San Diego Sheriff’s Department’s Court Services Bureau-Field Unit, in conjunction with the Sheriff’s Railroad Enforcement Unit, conducted a warrant sweep in the Cities of Oceanside and Vista. The sweep was primarily focused on the NCTD Sprinter and adjacent property. The focus of the operation was the apprehension of suspects with outstanding warrants. A total of 11 adults were arrested for warrants and 14 warrants were cleared. Additionally, there were two arrests for public intoxication on NCTD property.

Over the past several months, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department has increased its efforts in the apprehension of wanted subjects and will continue to do so. Persons who have outstanding warrants are encouraged to turn themselves in Monday – Friday between 8:00am and 5:00pm at any one of the Sheriff’s Court Facilities.

Mike Rand, Lieutenant

San Diego Sheriff’s Department

Court Services Bureau – Field Division