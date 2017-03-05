San Diego Sheriff News Release: San Marcos Major Injury Collision

On Saturday March 4, 2017, at approximately 11:51 p.m., San Diego County Sheriff’s Deputies from the San Marcos Station responded to a solo motorcycle collision on Borden Road near the intersection of Fulton Road in the city of San Marcos. Deputies and San Marcos Fire Department personnel arrived within minutes and found a 19 year old male lying on the sidewalk unresponsive. The male was transported by paramedics to Palomar Hospital for treatment. The male sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the hospital. The male was traveling westbound on Borden Road and for an unknown reason, lost control of the motorcycle and collided with several objects.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the collision. Anyone with information related to the collision can contact Deputy J. Perham with the San Marcos Station Traffic Division at (760) 510-5210. The investigation is continuing.

Call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 with information and you will remain anonymous. You may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest.