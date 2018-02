This is an opportunity to meet and engage with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

You’ll have a chance to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know deputies who patrol your neighborhood.

Get crime prevention tips and team more about our free safety programs.

Thursday, February 8th 8:00 a.m. at HOP 632 Sycamore Avenue

Let’s work together to keep our communities safe. & See you there

Questions? Call Crime Prevention Specialist Jason Omundson at (760) 940-4353