SAN DIEGO SENATOR BEN HUESO HONORED FOR HEALTH LEADERSHIP

Sacramento, CA – San Diego and Imperial County-area legislator Senator Ben Hueso has been selected to receive a “Legislator of the Year” award from the Association of Healthcare Districts (ACHD). He will be formally honored on Monday, April 3 during the Association’s Legislative Day Dinner.

“I am proud to be recognized by California’s Healthcare Districts and to partner with ACHD to enhance healthcare delivery in our state,” said Hueso. “Healthcare districts are a pivotal part of California’s health care system, delivering the specialized services and access that improve health in California’s diverse communities. My legislation supports districts in being responsive to the unique health needs of their communities.”

ACHD’s Legislator of the Year Award recognizes a lawmaker who has made a direct, positive impact on the state’s health care delivery system and/or Californians’ Healthcare Districts. In 2016, Hueso authored SB 957, a bill that will expedite the construction of quality health care facilities, particularly in areas of the state that are underserved. Enabling more Healthcare Districts to utilize the “design-build” process means Healthcare Districts meet community health needs while saving taxpayer dollars.

“ACHD is proud to recognize Senator Hueso for his leadership in helping bring modern health care facilities to underserved parts of the state,” said Julie Nygaard, ACHD’s Board of Directors Chair. “In today’s challenging health care environment, every dollar counts. Mr. Hueso’s legislation will enable Healthcare Districts to use taxpayer dollars even more efficiently to deliver the care their communities are counting on.”

About California Healthcare Districts …California Healthcare Districts respond to the specialized health needs of California communities. Voters created 79 Healthcare Districts to fill distinct gaps in local health care services – from wellness and prevention to emergency rooms and long-term care. Fifty-four of these Districts serve the state’s rural areas. Healthcare Districts provide access to essential health services and are directly accountable at the community level. As a result, tens of millions of Californians have been able access care that would otherwise be out of reach. Healthcare Districts play a vital role in communities with severe provider shortages and are an integral part of California’s health care safety net. Although each Healthcare District is unique, focusing on the specific needs of each community, the core mission of Healthcare Districts remains the same: to provide critical health care services to the communities that created them.

About ACHD …The Association of California Healthcare Districts (ACHD) represents Healthcare Districts throughout the state. The Association serves the diverse needs of California’s Healthcare Districts by enhancing public awareness, training and educating its members and advocating for

legislation and regulatory policies that allow Healthcare Districts to deliver the best possible health services to Californians. Learn more atwww.achd.org.