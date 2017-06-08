San Diego Scottish Highland Games

Auld Cruvie
Many years ago, there was a lad named Jack who lived in a small cottage with his mother. I’m not sure how many years ago this happened, but as you will see, you would probably want to know.)Jack worked as a shepherd for a rich laird who was as stingy a man as ever there was. But although he was paid little, Jack liked his job. Most of the time he sat at the top of the hill watching the sheep and leaning against a large and ancient oak tree, an oak tree so large that it had a name. Auld Cruvie.One day as he sat enjoying the sunshine and the trees and the view of the nearby loch, Jack saw someone coming up the hill. It was his mother, who often brought him some lunch – a piece of fruit, a chunk of cheese, and a bannock or a bit of cake – that they could share. A wee picnic. Then on her way back home, his thrifty mother would gather bits of fleece that the sheep had rubbed off on the bushes. She would wash, card, and spin that fleece and knit it into jumpers to be sold at the market. That day, as they enjoyed their lunch, Jack’s mother told him of her dream of the dancing trees.