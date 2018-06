By Editor / June 21, 2018 /

June 23 – 24, 2018 at Brengle Terrace Park, Vista, Enter­tain­ment includes 2 stages of International, Regional Music with piping, drumming, highland dance, sheep dog comps. educational and demos. Both Days 9 am‑5 pm and ­admission:$5 – $15

