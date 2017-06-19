San Diego Scottish Highland Games & Gathering of the Clans

The air at Vista’s Brengle Terrace Park will be filled with the sound of bagpipes when the San Diego Scottish Highland Games and Gathering of the Clans mark a colorful 44th anniversary celebration during the weekend of June 24th and 25th.

Scottish culture will fill the park during the two-day festival, which will feature a variety of activities and entertainment for guests of all ages: Sheepdog trials, Highland dancing, Scottish vendors, cuisine and beverages, bagpipe and drumming competitions, clan heritage tents, and hands-on children’s activities. Athletic lads and lassies can compete in Scottish competitions, such as the Caber Toss, Stone Throw, Hammer Throw, and Weight for Distance.

The festival’s popular beer garden — recognized by San Diego Magazine as the Best Beer Garden in North County — will be a gathering place where attendees can sample flavorful beer varieties, while mingling with friends old and new.

Popular Celtic bands Wicked Tinkers, Highland Way and Banshee in the Kitchen will join United States Scottish Fiddle Champion Mari Black as entertainment headliners performing on two festival stages.

Tickets are $15 for adults (pre-sale $13), $10 for seniors/active military (pre-sale $8) and $5 for children ages 6-16. Children under 5 are free. Pre-sale tickets offered until June 10.

For more information, please visit www.sdhighlandgames.org, e-mail sdshgchief@sbcglobal.net or telephone (760) 726-3691 or (619) 884-3157.