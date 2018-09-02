San Diego Scottish Highland Games

Ingredients

Method: Preheat oven to 350F. Mix together the crowdie, garlic, parsley and 1/4 of the breadcrumbs. Fill each mushroom cap with 1/4 of the mixture. Sprinkle with remaining 2 Tbsp. of breadcrumbs, brush lightly with melted butter and bake for roughly 15 minutes, or until the mushrooms are soft and the topping is golden brown. Serves 4.

Many years ago there was an old shepherd who lived alone in a small cottage in the Cairngorms of Scotland. One winter night, he heard a scratching at the door. He assumed it was his own sheep dog wanting to be let in, so he opened the door. But to his great surprise, the dog that entered the cottage was not his own familiar dog, but rather it was a fairy dog. How did he know? In those days fairy dogs were rare but not unheard of. And they were easily identified, because they were green. Green fur, golden eyes, and crimson ears! The fairy dog came in and settled itself by the fire. The shepherd knew that one should always treat fairies or anything associated with the fairy folk well. To do otherwise would surely bring bad luck. So the shepherd hurried to set a bowl of water and some food next to the green dog. The dog lapped the water and sniffed at the food, but did not eat it.

A short time later, there was another scratching at the door, and this time when the shepherd opened the door, it was his own dog that came in. But when his dog spied the fairy dog, he shrank back close to the wall and seemed frightened. However, the fairy dog moved over on the rug in front of the fire, as if to welcome the other dog and share the space. Warily, the sheep dog settled down beside the fairy dog. To the shepherd it seemed obvious that the two dogs would be content by the fire, so he himself went to bed and slept soundly.

In the morning, the shepherd set out water and food for both dogs. Again the fairy dog lapped up the water, but ignored the food. However, his own dog ate heartily. Then the fairy dog stood and made its way to the door as if to ask to go out. The shepherd opened the door, and the green dog left, but as he did – much to the shepherd’s surprise – the fairy dog licked his hand before disappearing over the hill.

Several months later, in the dead of winter, there was a terrible snow storm, and the shepherd was afraid for his sheep. The snow was so deep that he knew they would have difficulty finding their way back to their enclosure. He set out to find them, knowing that if they stayed out in the snow, they would likely be dead by morning. Sadly, the shepherd could not take his faithful sheepdog with him, for the dog had a badly injured paw. So the old shepherd set out alone, trudging through the deep snow. But much to his surprise, he had not gone far when he saw coming toward him the green fairy dog. The dog came right up to him and again licked his hand, but now the shepherd was worried. He had heard that if a fairy dog barks three times, that means certain death for anyone who hears the barking. So when the dog threw back his head, the shepherd felt that surely his end was near. But the dog did not bark, but gave only a loud howl.

Suddenly the hill and field were filled with green dogs. They spread out, finding and rounding up all the sheep. There was one lamb that was completely buried in the snow, and a fairy dog stood howling nearby until the shepherd could dig the sheep out. At last the dogs had finished their work, and all the sheep had been herded into their enclosure. The shepherd was amazed and relieved. In gratitude he bent down to pat the lead dog on his head, but found that his hand landed on thin air, and when he looked up, all the green dogs had disappeared.

The old shepherd made his way back to the cottage. When he entered, his own dog greeted him. The man bent down and with the same hand that the fairy dog had licked, he patted his dog’s head and then patted his injured paw. To his amazement, the paw was immediately healed.​

The old shepherd never saw the fairy dog again, but he was forever grateful for the service it had given him.