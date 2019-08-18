San Diego Rescue Mission – Sleepless San Diego 2019

SDRM’s Sleepless San Diego 2019 — The San Diego Rescue Mission is celebrating its 12th Sleepless San Diego at Liberty Station NTC Park on September 7- 8. Sleepless exists to provide a place to tackle the difficult topic of homelessness and equip everyone to effectively impact San Diego one life at a time. Together, we can be the change our city desperately needs. Sleepless 2019 features live music, family-fun activities, service opportunities, food, and the optional overnight sleep-out in the park. This year’s headlining artist will feature America’s Got Talent finalist, Michael Ketterer & Influence Music.

Sleepless 2019 is for the whole family and tickets cost $25 for adults, $15 children, kids five and under are free. This year’s Sleepless event will feature new activities for the whole family, including a silent disco, yard games, inflatables, shop for a cause and more. Every ticket purchased will include a meal from In-N-Out. Tickets can be purchased at www.sleeplesssandiego.org.

Where: Liberty Station NTC Park, 2455 Cushing Rd, San Diego, CA 92106

When: Sept. 7-8, 2019 4PM-10PM, overnight sleepout optional

Website: https://sleeplesssandiego.org/ (Tickets: $15 – $25)