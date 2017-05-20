San Diego Rescue Mission – Retirement Celebration for President & CEO, Herb Johnson 6/17

June 17, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

The San Diego Rescue Mission will hold a retirement celebration for long-time president and CEO, Herb Johnson. The “Blues” event will take place on Saturday, June 17, 2017 at the San Diego Natural History Museum from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The black-tie optional evening includes a rooftop reception, dinner, silent auction and live music, and will benefit the Rescue Mission’s educational programs and licensed preschool. Individual tickets are priced at $100 and valet parking is available.

The San Diego Rescue Mission announced that Johnson will retire effective June 30, 2017. He will continue for an additional six months as a part-time consultant for the organization.

Jake Robison – Email: jake@behmedia.com – 858.453.9600 – Website: www.sdrescue.org