San Diego Rescue Mission to Hold its 5th Annual Samaritan’s Feet Event

WHO: Samaritan’s Feet Program at The San Diego Rescue Mission

WHEN: Friday and Saturday, June 8 and 9, 2017, 7:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

WHERE: 120 Elm Street, San Diego, CA 92101

WHAT: Samaritan’s Feet is a humanitarian aid organization that shares a message of hope and love through washing the feet of impoverished children around the world and adorning them with new shoes. The San Diego Rescue Mission will conduct its 5th Annual Samaritan’s Feet Program and wash the feet of homeless men, women and children.

The people of Samaritan’s Feet believe that shoes are so much more than status symbols and fashion accessories. A new pair of shoes can be a symbol of hope and the source of life to a person in need. The Samaritan’s Feet Shoes of Hope distributions are designed to both meet physical needs and inspire young people to believe in the value of life and service. These distributions are the outpouring of the Samaritan’s Feet dedication to changing hearts and lives forever.

The San Diego Rescue Mission is still in need of new socks and shoes for this upcoming event. Unused socks and shoes can be dropped off at 120 Elm Street, San Diego, CA 92101. –

ABOUT THE SAN DIEGO RESCUE MISSION – Founded in 1955, San Diego Rescue Mission is a faith-based organization that offers safe-haven as well as restorative care and and rehabilitation services to the homeless, addicted, abused, and poor in our community. San Diego Rescue Mission offers a wide range of onsite programs and services through its Nueva Vida Haven Emergency Shelter, Partners for Hunger Relief, Men’s Center, Women and Children’s Center, Transitional Housing, Recuperative Care Center, and Outpatient Clinic. San Diego Rescue Mission also owns and operates several thrift stores in the San Diego area. It is the only major homeless shelter in San Diego that does not receive government funding for its programs. The organization exists entirely on donations. For additional information, please visit San Diego Rescue Mission atwww.sdrescue.org.

ABOUT SAMARITAN’S FEET- Samaritan’s Feet is a 501(c)(3) humanitarian aid organization that shares a message of hope and love through washing the feet of impoverished children around the world and adorning them with new shoes. More than 3 million people worldwide have received shoes from Samaritan’s Feet, a community of more than 70,000 volunteers who have joined together to make a difference in the lives of children in need in every corner of the world. The organization has encountered an estimated 3.5 million impoverished children and adults in over 60 nations who have had their feet washed, received a new pair of shoes, and heard a message of hope.

Jake Robison – (785) 302-0659 (jake@behmedia.com)

Dennis Ellman – (858) 335-9834 (dme@behmedia.com)