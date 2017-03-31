San Diego Repertory Theatre Presents “Into The Beautiful North”





Into the Beautiful North Begins Previews March 30! Karen Zacarías’ adaptation of the 2012 KPBS One Book San Diego runs through April 23

“A wonderful comic satire” “Deliciously composed”

-Denver Post -Chicago Tribune



All the men of the sleepy Mexican village of Tres Camarones have left town in search of fortune in the USA. One night, 19-year-old Nayeli, her goth best friend Vampi and her gay confidant Tacho set out on a quest of epic proportions – to find men in the U.S.A. and smuggle them back across the border to repopulate and protect their beloved town! And so begins a 1,000 mile road trip from the Pacific Coast of Mexico through the colorful streets of Tijuana to the climactic scene at the Bahia Hotel in Mission Bay, San Diego.



Seen through the eyes of a daring young woman, Into the Beautiful North is a funny and heartwarming look at the dreams shared on both sides of the border. Click the button below to experience this fast-paced comical tale before it moves on!



