San Diego Repertory Theatre and Amigos del REP Announce: Latinx New Play Festival

A weekend of new play readings by Latinx playwrights September 2 & 3, 2017

SAN DIEGO – August 2017 – San Diego Repertory Theatre (San Diego REP) and Amigos del REP have announced the first annual Latinx New Play Festival, a weekend of new play readings by Latinx playwrights. The brand new festival will present three new works by established Latinx playwrights; the 2017 selections include “Fabulous Monsters” by Diana Burbano, “El Cipitio: A Salvadorian Odyssey” by Ric Salinas and Herbert Siguenza with Randy Ertll, “Guadalupe in the Guest Room” by Tony Meneses and “(W)holeness” by Lily Padilla. The festival will take place September 2 & 3 at The Lyceum Theatres in Horton Plaza.

“I am thrilled that, after nearly 30 years of producing over 50 mainstage productions of Latino plays at San Diego REP, we can now take a big step forward in the development and showcasing of new work by Latino writers,” says Sam Woodhouse, San Diego REP Artistic Director. “We have big future plans for this festival becoming a major national magnet for new plays by Latino writers.”

“We had considered over 60 plays from Latinx playwrights across the country,” says San Diego REP’s National New Play Network Producer-in-Residence Patrice Amon. “The plays selected for the festival represent some of the most exciting scripts currently being written and they expand the cannon of Latino theatre in new and interesting ways.”

Admission for the Latinx New Play Festival is free. Tickets can be reserved at sdrep.org or by calling 619.544.1000.

Opening the festival will be “El Cipitio: A Salvadorian Odyssey,” by Culture Clash founders Ric Salinas and Herbert Siguenza, based on the novel by Randy Ertll. Travel with Teatro Cuscatlan as they tell the unbelievable tale of El Cipitio, a three-foot tall, pot-bellied, dark Indio with backwards feet. El Cipitio jumps out of myth into the dark bloody history of El Salvador from the Spanish conquest to the civil war that helped to create the world’s deadliest street gangs, MS13 and 18th Street. El Cipitio is a dark satiric look at international and domestic policies and how it has affected Salvadorians living here and in their country.

“Fabulous Monsters,” a new play developed in the Latino Theatre Alliance/LA’s Playwrights Nest Festival, is a touching and funny story about two friends by Orange County playwright and actor, Diana Burbano. When punk rock exploded in L.A., Sally and Lou were there: feminists, Latinas, queens of noise. One went pop, one stayed punk, but sparks from their tumultuous friendship remain. Decades later, can they overcome old wounds, forgive each other and rock as hard as they ever did? Burbano’s new play has already gained local acclaim, featuring in four different festivals throughout Orange County and Los Angeles.

Following next will be “(W)holeness” by Lily Padilla, who is currently an MFA candidate in UCSD’s playwriting program. A support group for sex addicts meets every Monday in the little seaside town of Pescadero, California. But where is Dr. Jurgensen, the therapist who’s supposed to lead the group? And is Dr. Jurgensen’s earnest intern who’s left to lead the group in over her head? When Matt shows up, any illusion of a “safe space” shatters and the group must confront difficult truths and unexpected points of connection in a comedy about addiction, identity and sex. “(W)holeness” asks the question, “Am I too damaged to be loved?”

“Guadalupe in the Guest Room” by Tony Meneses closes out the festival. While Steve mourns the loss of his wife Claudia, her mother Guadalupe and best friend Raquel work to translate her books into Spanish. Though Guadalupe and Steve have nothing in common but shared grief, they bond in the most unexpected ways. This new play is a deeply moving and very funny celebration of life, new beginnings and the healing power of telenovelas.

Performance Schedule:

“El Cipitio: A Salvadorian Odyssey,” Saturday, September 2 at 1 PM

“Fabulous Monsters” Saturday, September 2 at 4:30 PM

“(W)holeness” Sunday, September 3 at 1 PM

“Guadalupe in the Guest Room” Sunday, September 3 at 4:30 PM

Location: The Lyceum Theatres, 79 Horton Plaza, San Diego, CA 92101-6144

Parking: Parking is available in the Horton Plaza parking garage for $8 with validation. Enter the garage from 4th Ave just South of the Balboa Theatre. Follow entrance lanes, then turn right & continue to the 3rd level to park. Horton Plaza Parking Tickets (issued from machines at entry) may be validated in the Lyceum Theatres Lobby during your show. Validation will allow patrons to pay flat $8 rate.

Please note: if you do not validate your ticket at the theatre, Westfield Horton Plaza Parking is free for the first hour only. After this time, the current rate charged at exit is $2.00 for every 15 minutes (daily maximum charge = $48.00). Westfield Horton Plaza Parking Garage rates are subject to change at any time. For any additional ABM Parking information, contact ABM Parking at 619.233.1491

About San Diego Repertory Theatre… San Diego Repertory Theatre (San Diego REP) produces intimate, exotic, provocative theatre. Founded in 1976, San Diego Repertory Theatre is downtown San Diego's resident theatre, promoting a more inclusive community through work that nourishes progressive political and social values and celebrates the multiple voices of our region. The company produces and hosts over 550 events and performances year-round on its three stages at the Lyceum Theatre. Since moving to the Lyceum, The REP has produced 45 main stage productions by Latino playwrights, and more than 40 world premieres.

