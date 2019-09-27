San Diego Rep Theatre Hershey Felder as Monsieur Chopin

Valet parking is now available at The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter located at 910 Broadway Circle. To valet, please pull up to the front of The Westin, which is accessible from both 1st Street and Broadway Circle. For guests who are not subscribers, when arriving at The Westin, inform the valet that you are attending a production at San Diego Repertory Theatre and you will receive a special $15 price on your parking for the show. Valet parking is subject to availability and is only offered for REP mainstage productions.

We also invite you to visit the Lyceum Cafe! The Cafe opens one and a half hours before each show with a happy hour that goes until 30 minutes before curtain. Happy hour includes 1/2 off food (flatbreads, paninis, desserts, appetizers and more) and $2 off beer and wine.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact our Box Office at 619.544.1000 seven days a week between the hours of 12 and 6 PM, or anytime at boxoffice@sdrep.org. Curious to learn more about Chopin? Check our our Curious Report! Thank you and we’ll see you at the show.

