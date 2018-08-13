San Diego Paranormal Research Society Offers Tours At Rancho Buena Vista Adobe

Vista’s Historic Rancho Buena Vista Adobe has been inhabited by numerous residents since it was built in the mid-1800’s. Some say those early residents have never left. The San Diego Paranormal Research Society (SDPRS) offers the unique experience of joining them in actual paranormal investigations at the Adobe. These interactive ghostly journeys include a walking tour of the Adobe that includes the history of the site and the paranormal happenings that occur there. The SDPRS will focus on their paranormal investigation techniques offering tour guests the opportunity to participate in a live EVP session, dowsing rod session and an ITC session via the spirit box. SDPRS will be on hand to provide guests the opportunity to interact with the spirits of the Adobe that are rumored to be haunting the site. Join us for this exciting experience and maybe interact with the spirits of the Adobe!

Session Dates and Times

Two investigations are held on each evening at 7:00 pm or 9:30 pm. Click on a date then select which time you would like to register for. This program is for adults age 18 and up.