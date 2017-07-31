San Diego Padres Manuel Margot Named National League Player of the Week

San Diego Padres outfielder Manuel Margot has been named the National League Player of the Week for the period ending July 30th. The announcement was made earlier today on MLB Network.

Margot batted .500 (14-for-28) with six runs scored, two doubles, a triple, three home runs, six RBI and a stolen base to claim his first career NL Player of the Week Award. Among his NL counterparts, Manuel finished the period first in batting average, hits and total bases (27); third in extra-base hits (6) and slugging percentage (.964); tied for fourth in home runs; tied for seventh in runs scored; and tied for eighth in on-base percentage (.500). This is San Diego’s first Player of the Week Award since Manuel’s teammate Hunter Renfroe took home weekly honors for the period ending October 2, 2016.

On Thursday night against the New York Mets at Petco Park, Margot went 3-for-4 with a double and home run to go along with three RBI. The leadoff homer was his second round-tripper in as many days, as well as his fourth leadoff home run on the season. With two months still remaining in the 2017 campaign, the 22-year-old has logged the second-most leadoff homers in a single season in Padres history, trailing only Will Venable’s mark of five leadoff homers in 2011. In addition, the three-hit effort was his fourth consecutive multi-hit performance, matching teammates Cory Spangenberg (June 9th-12th; July 19th-22nd) and Jose Pirela (June 10th-13th) for the longest multi-hit streak by a San Diego hitter this season. The productive output concluded a six-game hitting streak dating back to July 19th, which saw Margot slash .480/.500/.840 with four runs scored, 12 hits (four extra-base hits) and five RBI during his hot stretch at the plate. The San Cristobal, Dominican Republic native finished his award-winning week with a pair of multi-hit games over the weekend against the Pittsburgh Pirates, including his eighth home run on the season. Over the course of his excellent week at the plate, the speedy center fielder raised his batting average by 20 points and now leads the Club with a .281 (81-for-288) mark on the season.

Starting pitcher Zack Greinke (2-0, 1.80 ERA, 15.0 IP, 15 SO) posted two dominant outings for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Over his last six starts, the 2017 All-Star has compiled a 5-0 record with a 2.08 ERA and 38 strikeouts over 39.0 innings pitched. Other noteworthy performances last week included Zack’s teammates, All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (.455, 6 R, 4 XBH, 9 BB) and outfielder J.D. Martinez (7 R, 5 HR, 12 RB); starting pitcher Adam Conley (2-0, 1.23 ERA, 14.2 IP, 12 SO) of the Miami Marlins; All-Star first baseman Ryan Zimmerman (.350, 5 R, 4 HR, 9 RBI) of the Washington Nationals; and outfielder Andrew McCutchen (7 R, 5 HR, 9 RBI, 1.000 SLG) of the Pittsburgh Pirates, who posted his third career three-homer game on Sunday afternoon.

In recognition of his National League Player of the Week Award, Manuel Margot will be awarded a watch courtesy of Rockwell