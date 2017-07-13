San Diego Padres Host Giants Over The Weekend

David Willauer-Contributing Writer..The Padres open the second half of the season with their eighth homestand of the 2017 season, featuring a series against the San Francisco Giants

Homestand No. 8 at a Glance – Padres vs. Giants – Fri, July 14, 7:10 p.m. – BeerFest (Southwest Airlines)

SDG&E Burn Institute pregame ceremony

Padres vs. Giants – Sat, July 15, 5:40 p.m. Postgame Fireworks (T-Mobile) Swim Night

Padres vs. Giants – Sun, July 16, 1:40 p.m. Military Salute: Welcome Home USS Makin Island (USAA)

Strike Out Cancer pregame ceremony- KidsFest – The Emoji Movie activation – Compadres Kids Sunday Signings – Postgame Catch on the Field

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants – Friday, July 14 @ 7:10 p.m.

The Padres open the second half of the season with their eighth homestand of the 2017 season, featuring a series against the San Francisco Giants. Action begins on Friday, with a 7:10 p.m. start. Friday night will feature BeerFest presented by Southwest Airlines. Elements include:

Live entertainment and a wide selection of beers from a variety of local and national breweries at Park at the Park.

First pour is at 4:30 p.m. with all beers specially priced at $5 and available for purchase with Friar Funds exclusively.

The SDG&E Burn Institute will be recognized during Friday’s pregame ceremony for their commitment to reducing burn injuries and deaths through fire and burn prevention, education, support programs and funding for research and treatment. Caroline Winn, COO of SDG&E and Susan Day, Executive Director of the Burn Institute will be joined by Padres Executive Chairman Ron Fowler at home plate for a ceremony prior to Friday’s game.

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants – Saturday, July 15 @ 5:40 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to stick around after Saturday’s game for a special Postgame Fireworks Show presented by T-Mobile set to music from the 80’s and 90’s.

Saturday is Swim Night, a special event night to recognize the San Diego swimming community, with elements including:

The opportunity for fans to purchase a special ticket package that includes a limited edition Padres swim cap. Representatives from the San Diego swim community will line the baselines during the pregame ceremony.

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants – Sunday, July 16 @ 1:40 p.m.

Sunday will serve as a Military Salute: Welcome Home USS Makin Island presented by USAA.Elements of the day include:

Over 100 sailors from the USS Makin Island will line the bases during the pregame ceremony.

PSC Walter Vergara will ring the Ceremonial Mission Bell.

Culinary Specialist Third Class Brandy Lausier will throw the Ceremonial First Pitch.

Captain Mark Melson will administer the Oath of Reenlistment during the homeplate ceremony.

Representatives from the USS Makin Island will perform Sunday’s National Anthem and God Bless America during the 7th inning break.

Nine sailors from the USS Makin Island will take the field to greet Padres starters at each position as part of “Military Take the Field.”

Prior to Sunday’s game, representatives from Genentech will be on hand for a Strike Out Cancer pregame ceremony. Strike Out Cancer was created by Genentech to encourage those affected by cancer to learn about support networks and educational resources to assist in coping with the disease. As part of the ceremony, Genentech will donate $15,000 to the Emilio Nares Foundation’s “Ride with Emilio” program, which provides free transportation for families to and from the hospital for cancer-related appointments. Children and families who have benefited from the program will line the baselines as part of the ceremony.

KidsFest, The Emoji Movie, Compadres Kids Sunday Signings and Catch on the Field activitiesinclude:

KidsFest features bounce houses and other inflatables, games, face painters, balloon artists and more kid-friendly activities at Park at the Park beginning at 11:00 a.m.

As part of KidsFest, characters from The Emoji Movie will greet fans at Park at the Park. Fans are also encouraged to check out The Emoji Movie themed Plinko game for a chance to win prizes. The Emoji Movie hits theaters on July 28.

From 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m., two Padres players will sign autographs at the Park at the Park for Compadres Kids Sunday Signings. A Compadres Kids membership is required to participate. Membership is free, and kids can sign up online or in-person on the day of the event.

Following Sunday’s game, kids 14 and under are invited to play catch on the field. Kids and their families can begin lining up following the conclusion of the eighth inning at the top of the ramp leading to the Sun Diego Beach on K Street. Compadres Kids members will receive front-of-the-line privileges by lining up at the Park Blvd gate.