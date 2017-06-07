San Diego Padres At Arizona Diamondbacks

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7, 2017 • 6:40 P.M. PT • CHASE FIELD • PHOENIX, AZ

RHP LUIS PERDOMO (0-2, 5.71) VS. RHP ZACK GREINKE (7-3, 3.06)

GAME 60 • AWAY GAME 31 • FM 94.9 • XEMO 860 • FOX SPORTS SAN DIEGO

FAMILIAR FOES: The Padres look to bounce back from last night’s 10-2 defeat here at Chase Field in the second game of this three-game series…after this three-game set, the two clubs are set to face-off against each other twice more this season, including once more at Chase Field from 9/8-10 and again at Petco Park from 9/18-20.

The D-Backs have won seven of the 11 matchups against the Padres so far this season…since 2011, the D-Backs have three more wins than the Padres and are 63-60 in their last 123 match ups.

HUNT(ER) AND GATHER : OF Hunter Renfroe’s power surge continued last night with his second career multi-home run game (also, 9/27/16 vs. LAD)…he has three home runs in the last two games, marking the third time in his career he has homered in consecutive games (last, May 14-15, 2017).

Per STATS Inc., his 13 home runs are already the second-most by a Padres rookie before the All-Star break, behind only Nate Colbert’s 14 in 1969.

Among MLB rookie leaders, he now ranks first in doubles (12) and at-bats (211), tied for first in games played (58), second in extra-base hits (25), total bases (100), and homers (13).

MEN OF THE PEN : The Padres bullpen did not surrender an earned run for the eighth time in the last nine games last night and have limited opposing hitters to a .138 average(16-for-116) since 5/27, the second-lowest opponent batting average in the Majors over that time.

Digging deeper, over the last 13 games since 5/23, the Padres bullpen is 4-0 with a 2.35 ERA (14 ER, 53.2 IP) while converting all six of their save opportunities…the four wins are tied with the Astros and Tigers for the third-most in the Majors, behind only the Dodgers’ and Blue Jays’ five wins…the six saves rank tied for third with the Cubs, behind only the Blue Jays’ and Nationals’ seven saves… their .174 opponent batting average ranks fourth and the 2.35 ERA ranks fourth.

SNAKE CHARMERS : Several Padres have enjoyed success throughout their careers against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

INF Wil Myers is a career .316 (54-for-171) hitter against Arizona…his 54 hits against the Diamondbacks are the second-most he has had against any club (55 vs. Colorado)….he is also a .323 hitter (30-for-93) at Chase Field and has now hit safely in nine of his last 10 games at Chase, going 16-for-47 (.340) over that span.

Out of INF Ryan Schimpf’s 34 career home runs, nine of them have come against the Diamondbacks…his 17 hits, four doubles and 18 RBI are also the most he has had against a single club.

Earlier this season, INF Yangervis Solarte recorded back-to-back three-hit games for the first time in his career on 4/24-25 at Chase Field…is a career .287 (52-for-181) hitter against the D-Backs and his five home runs are tied for the most he’s had against any team (also, vs. the Brewers, Cardinals, Dodgers and Rockies)…he is a career .336 hitter (40-for-119) here at Chase Field.

WELL GROUNDED : RHP Luis Perdomo takes the mound tonight in search of his first winning descision of the season, despite tossing quality starts in six of his nine outings so far this season.

Among all MLB starting pitchers with at least 50.0 innings pitched this season, his 64.9 ground ball percentage leads the National League and ranks second in the Majors, behind only HOU LHP Dallas Keuchel’s 67.7 percentage.

As a team, Padres pitchers have induced the most ground balls in the Majors with 765…the Rockies rank second at 759…San Diego’s 50.4 ground ball percentage is also the highest in MLB ahead of Colorado’s 49.3 percentage.

PADRES ON DECK : Single-A Lake Elsinore RHP Cal Quantrill, the eighth overall pick in last June’s draft and the Padres’ second-ranked prospect by MLB.com, allowed a run on five hits, no walks and six strikeouts across 6.0 innings in the Storm’s 2-1 win at Stockton.

Double-A San Antonio RHP Michael Kelly allowed one run on three hits and two walks with eight strikeouts over 6.0 innings in the Missions’ 8-2 win over Midland yesterday…Kelly, the 48th overall pick in the 2011 draft, is now 5-1 with a 2.84 ERA for San Antonio.

Triple-A El Paso RF Jabari Blash hit two solo homers for the Chihuahuas in five at-bats…Blash is now hitting .257 with seven homers.