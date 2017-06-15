San Diego Oasis Recognized As A Top Non-Profit Organization

Escondido, CA – Monday, June 2017 – San Diego Oasis, a non-profit organization with office locations in Escondido and La Mesa, was just recognized as a top Southern California non-profit organization at the Harrah’s Southern California All-In 4 Change event. As a result, San Diego Oasis was awarded a $3,000 grant from Harrah’s Southern California. Selection was made from approximately 120 submissions of non-profits throughout San Diego, Orange, and Riverside counties.

San Diego OASIS is a nonprofit organization serving people over the age of 50 throughout the San Diego region by promoting successful aging through lifelong learning, healthy living, and community service. The organization offers over 1,700 classes and activities and operates an intergenerational tutoring program in over 100 schools throughout San Diego County. “We are so thankful to the community for their continued support, as well as to Harrah’s Southern California and the Rincon Tribal Council for their generosity,” says Simona Valanciute, CEO and President of San Diego OASIS.

“We are so excited to be developing such long-lasting partnerships with companies and organizations from all over San Diego County, and honored to be receiving such recognition from our community” states David Beevers, San Diego Oasis Program Manager for North County.

For more information about San Diego OASIS, please visit www.sandiegooasis.org

Jolyn Parker, VP External Relations: 858-353-0439 – David Beevers, San Diego OASIS Program Manager-North County: 760-796-6020

San Diego Oasis, 210 Park Ave., Escondido, CA 92025 (760)796-6020 www.sandiegooasis.org