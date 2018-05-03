San Diego Oasis Expands Program Locations Throughout North County

San Diego, CA – Tuesday, May 2018 – San Diego Oasis, a nonprofit organization with office locations in La Mesa and Escondido, has expanded its class offerings throughout North County. “We are excited to be bringing Oasis classes and activities to include the communities of Vista and Fallbrook,” states Simona Valanciute, President and CEO of San Diego Oasis. North County class locations for the summer of 2018 will now include the Vista Public Library and the Myrtle Creek Botanical Gardens and Nursery in Fallbrook. Additional summer class locations include the Agua Hedionda Lagoon in Carlsbad, both the California Center for the Arts and the Park Avenue Community Center in Escondido, as well as the San Marcos Senior Center and the San Marcos Historical Society and Heritage Park. Other libraries also offering Oasis classes in North County are Encinitas, Carlsbad Dove, Rancho Bernardo, Rancho Penasquitos, Oceanside, San Marcos and the Ramona library.

San Diego Oasis is a nonprofit organization serving people over the age of 50 throughout the San Diego region by promoting successful aging through lifelong learning, healthy living, and community service. The organization offers over 1,700 classes and activities and operates an intergenerational tutoring program in over 100 schools throughout San Diego County.

“We will continue reaching out to other establishments and organizations so we can expand our class offerings into even more North County communities in the very near future,” states David Beevers, San Diego Oasis Program Manager for North County.

Oasis catalogs with the class offerings for 2018 summer classes are now available. For details on classes and program sites throughout North County, please contact Oasis at 760-796-6020 or visit www.sandiegooasis.org

San Diego Oasis, 210 Park Ave., Escondido, CA 92026 (760)796-6020 – www.sandiegooasis.org