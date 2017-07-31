San Diego North Economic Development Council Names New Director

Lauren Prescott Named Director of Investor Relations for the San Diego North Economic Development Council

Lauren Prescott, an experienced business leader and San Diego native, has been appointed by the San Diego North Economic Development Council (SDNEDC) to fill the critical role of Director of Investor Relations for the organization. Prescott assumes her new position immediately.

“After a thorough search process, we are delighted that Lauren Prescott is bringing her impressive talents and connections to this vibrant organization,” said Mike Cully, Chief Executive Officer of the SDNEDC. “This is an exciting time for our organization that promises to firmly position the North County as the preeminent place for business to thrive and grow. We believe Lauren’s initiative and deep ties to North County will be the catalyst for collaboration and growth as we enter this new era in the SDNEDC’s history.”

Lauren grew up in the City of Escondido and currently lives with her husband in the coastal community of Carlsbad, CA. Lauren enjoyed a career with San Diego County Supervisor Ron Roberts, where she developed her passion for community development and economic growth. For six years she served as Policy Advisor and Community Liaison for the Supervisor, before leaving to advance her experience as a Public Affair specialist for the well-known consulting firm Roni Hicks and Associates, in 2015.

During her tenure with Roni Hicks and Associates, she assisted developers through the complexity of the entitlement process, crafting a strategy to involve both business and community relationships.

“Lauren brings together all the unique traits needed to be successful in the critical role of Director of Investor relations. She has an impressive breadth of perspective and experience; she brings a passion for service, a collaborative drive for excellence and a creative, entrepreneurial zest to our growing organization. Above all, she believes that North County is stronger when we are all working together, and that aligns perfectly with the mission of the organization,” said Cully.

Prescott replaces Karen Pearson, who served in the position for four-and-a-half years.

If you would like more information about the San Diego North Economic Development Council, please visit www.sdnedc.org or call (760) 510-3179. The Mission of the San Diego North Economic Development Council is to be the respected voice of and advocate for public policy, educational opportunities, business, and business opportunities throughout San Diego North County, in support of our investors and the communities which we serve.