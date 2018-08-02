The San Diego North County African Violet Society will meet Tuesday August 14, 2018 at 10:30 A.M. in the Vista Public Library Community Room — 700 Eucalyptus Avenue.

A slide presentation will be shown of the African Violet society’s national annual show in Orlando, Florida with discussion. Barbara Conrad and Susan Cook will be bringing in some wild wood violets and demonstrate how to grow and care for them. Beverages & dessert will be served.

