SAN DIEGO MUSICAL THEATRE’S PRODUCTION OF DAMN YANKEES

San Diego (June 2017) – San Diego Musical Theatre (SDMT) announced today the complete cast and creative team for its upcoming production of Damn Yankees. This ace musical comedy includes music and lyrics by Jerry Ross and Richard Adler, with a book by Douglass Wallop and George Abbott. Damn Yankees features direction by James Vasquez, music direction by Don LeMaster, and choreography by Jill Gorrie. Performances run from June 2 – June 18, 2017 at the Spreckels Theatre. Damn Yankees will be sponsored by Laurie and Carlee McGrath..

Winner of 11 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Choreography, Damn Yankees is sure to be a homerun hit! Based on the novel The Year the Yankees Lost the Pennant by Douglass Wallop, Damn Yankees is a devilishly clever musical comedy about America’s favorite pastime. Fanatical baseball fan Joe Boyd sells his soul to the devil in order to save his favorite team in this Faustian sports classic. With such illustrious songs as “Whatever Lola Wants” and “Heart,” follow Joe in his journey to save his team…and his soul.

“I was raised on baseball. When I wasn’t on a field or watching a game, I was in a theater,” said Director James Vasquez. “They share the same basic principles; sharp and specific team work, being on your toes at all times, and a whole lot of fun. So, a musical comedy about America’s favorite past-time?! Put me in, Coach! I’m continually drawn to the underdog stories. It’s a show about hopes and dreams, and the lengths we’ll go to to achieve what we want. But ultimately it’s a story about love winning and a reminder that a strong team can be nine on a field, or just one special person by your side.”

This heavy hitting cast is lead by Neil Dale as Applegate, Chaz Feuerstine as Joe Hardy, Leslie Stevens as Lola, Steve Gunderson as Joe Boyd, Tracy Ray Reynolds as Meg Boyd, Katie Sapper as Gloria, David Kirk Grant as Coach Van Buren, Christine Hewitt as Sister, and Brooke Farnum as Doris.

The all-star creative team is comprised of James Vasquez (Director), Don LeMaster (Music Director), Jill Gorrie (Choreographer), Sean Fanning (Set Design), Nate Parde (Lighting Design), Kevin Anthenhill (Sound Design), Janet Pitcher (Costume Design), David Medina (Properties Design), Bret Young (Production Manager), and Craig Campbell (Stage Manager).

James Vásquez (Director): James grew up watching the Padres at Jack Murphy Stadium, from left field general admission seats. He was a second baseman, best known for his unassisted triple play while playing tee-ball for the Tigers at Tecolote Park, in 1977. His more recent work has been seen at The Old Globe, Goodspeed Musicals, San Diego Musical Theatre, Moonlight Stages, La Jolla Playhouse, Cygnet and Diversionary Theatre.

Performances for Damn Yankees run June 2 – June 18, 2017 at the Spreckels Theatre in downtown San Diego. Showtimes are Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. For more information on Damn Yankees and upcoming SDMT productions visit www.sdmt.org or call the box office at (858) 560-5740. Tickets range from $22 – $72. Discounts are available for seniors, children, students, Under 30 club, and groups. Tickets for Damn Yankees are on sale now.

ABOUT SDMT … Founded in 2006, San Diego Musical Theatre is dedicated to passionately producing and providing musical theatre that ignites the human spirit. SDMT is proud to partner with local community non-profits as a part of its You Give, We Give campaign. For its production of Damn Yankee, SDMT is partnering with Special Olympics San Diego, which provides year-round sports training and competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for people with intellectual disabilities – at no cost to the athletes or their families. Special Olympics serves 2,500 athletes each year, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills, and friendship with their community.