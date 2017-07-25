San Diego Musical Theatre World Premiere “Pump Up The Volume” 7/25

San Diego (June 2017) – Oh, snap! The 90’s are back! San Diego Musical Theatre (SDMT) announced today the complete cast and creative team for the World Premiere of Pump Up the Volume: A 90’s Palooza. From the creators of the long-running hit Mixtape, Colleen Kollar Smith and Jon Lorenz, comes a new musical that journeys back to the 1990’s. Kollar Smith helms the show as Director and Choreographer, with Lorenz working as Music Director and Arranger. Performances run July 28 – September 10, 2017, at the Horton Grand Theatre.

Seven strangers escape from the grind of two-thousand-now into the 1990s and relive the pimpin’ pop culture, phat fads and stylin’ fashion of the eclectic decade that’s all that and a bag of chips. Join them as they grunge, swing, vogue, rave, do the Carlton and rediscover their voice in a world longing to connect on the precipice of a new millennium. Pump Up the Volume! It’s so money!

“Jon and Collen’s creativity as a writing duo is truly dynamic,” said SDMT Artistic Director Jill Townsend. “We are elated to welcome them back to the SDMT stage with this fantastic new show, and what better place to present their latest world premiere than the Horton Grand Theatre, where they first collaborated seven years ago.”

The exceptional cast includes Brielle Batino, Cassie Bowerman, Joshua David Cavanaugh, James Royce Edwards, Janaya Jones, Leonard Patton, and Edred Utomi.

The creative team is comprised of Colleen Kollar Smith (Director/Choreographer), Jon Lorenz (Music Director/Arranger), Michael McKeon (Set Design), Christina Martin (Lighting Design), Kevin Anthenhill (Sound Design), Janet Pitcher (Costume Design), Peter Herman (Hair & Wig Design), Bret Young (Production Manager), Craig Campbell (Company Manager), and Matthew Bantock (Stage Manager).

Performances run July 28 – September 10, 2017 at the Horton Grand Theatre in the Gaslamp district of downtown San Diego. Showtimes are Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. For more information on Pump Up the Volume: A 90’s Palooza and upcoming SDMT productions, visit www.sdmt.org or call the box office at (858) 560-5740.