San Diego Musical Theatre Announces Cast For “The Full Monty”

San Diego, CA (January 2018) — San Diego Musical Theatre announced today the cast and creative team for its upcoming production of The Full Monty. With a mix of raucous humor and an audacious pop-rock score, this Americanized stage version of the hit 1997 hit film features a book by Terrence McNally (Kiss of the Spider Woman, Ragtime, Catch Me If You Can) with music and lyrics by David Yazbek (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown). The Full Monty will be directed by Neil Dale (SDMT’s Billy Elliot), with Music Direction by Don LeMaster, and choreography by Paul David Bryant (SDMT’s Ragtime). The Full Monty runs January 26 – February 25, 2018, at the historic Horton Grand Theatre, with press opening on Saturday, January 27 at 8:00 p.m.

The Full Monty follows six down-on-their-luck steelworkers who are desperately looking for work to support their families when they come up with a bold way to make some quick cash. Filled with honest affection, engaging melodies and the most highly anticipated closing number of any show, audiences will be wondering if these lovable misfits will really pull it off. The powerhouse team of Terrence McNally and David Yazbek cook up an aggressive crowd-pleaser that both entertains and grabs your heart as the guys work to overcome their fears and self-consciousness to discover the power of their strength in solidarity.

“The Full Monty was the first show we produced back in 2007, so it has a special place in our heart,” shared SDMT Founder Erin Lewis. “It’s a hilarious show with a lot of heart, and we thought it was the perfect musical to start off our 2018 Broadway season of musicals at the Horton Grand Theatre.”

The cast is lead by Steve Freitas (Jerry Lukowski), Danny Stiles (Dave Bukatinsky), Richard Van Slyke (Harold Nichols), Jonathan Sangster (Malcolm Macgregor), Ron Christopher Jones (Noah “horse” T. Simmons), Jack Eld (Ethan Girard), Amy Perkins (Pam Lukowski), Joy Yandell (Georgie Bukatinsky), Karyn Overstreet (Vicki Nichols), Devlin (Jeanette Burmeister), Scott Arnold (Buddy ‘Keno’ Walsh), Owen Schmutz (Nathan Lukowski), and Beth Alison (Estelle). The ensemble includes Luke Harvey Jacobs, Sydney Joyner, Stella Kim, Shayne Mims, Paul Morgavo, and Alex Nemiroski.

The creative team for The Full Monty includes: Neil Dale (Director), Don LeMaster (Musical Director), Paul David Bryant (Choreographer), Michelle Miles (Lighting Design), Janet Pitcher (Costume Design), Peter Herman (Wig/Hair Design), Heather Longfellow (Properties Design), Kevin Anthenill (Sound Design), Neil Dale (Production Manager), Steve Longfellow (Technical Director), and Marie Jahelka (Stage Manager).

Performances for The Full Monty run January 26 – February 25, 2018, at the Horton Grand Theatre in San Diego’s Gaslamp district. Showtimes for The Full Monty are Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m., Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. For more information on The Full Monty and SDMT’s 2018 Season, call the box office at (858) 560-5740 or visit www.sdmt.org.

Ticket Information: Tickets range from $30-$70. Discounts are available for seniors, under 30 and groups. Tickets for The Full Monty are on sale now.

Box Office Information: Phone: 858-560-5740 Online: www.sdmt.org

In Person: Tickets can be purchased at SDMT’s Administrative Office located at 4652 Mercury Street, San Diego, CA 92111.



