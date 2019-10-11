San Diego Musical Theatre A Christmas Story At Horton Grand Theatre

Santa won’t be coming to town for a few more months, but the magic of Christmas is already in the air! San Diego Musical Theatre is thrilled to announce the final show of the 2019 season, A Christmas Story . From the songwriting team of Pasek & Paul, behind the Tony Award-winning musical, Dear Evan Hansen the Academy Award-winning film La La Land, and the movie smash hit, The Greatest Showman that won the Oscar for Best Original Song, A Christmas Story, the musical , brings the classic 1983 movie to hilarious life on stage! Set in 1940s Indiana, a young and bespectacled

Ralphie Parker schemes his way toward the holiday gift of his dreams, an Official Red Ryder Range Model Carbine Action BB Gun. An infamous leg lamp, outrageous pink bunny pajamas, a maniacal department store Santa, and a triple-dog-dare to lick a freezing flagpole are just a few of the distractions that stand between Ralphie and his Christmas wish.

Nominated for three 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical, the Associated Press calls A Christmas Story , “a joyous Christmas miracle,” while The New York Times writes “I was dazzled. You’d have to have a Grinch-sized heart not to feel a smile spreading across your face.”

This iconic show includes all the fun elements you will remember from the movie and pairs it with a delightfully versatile score that ranges from ballads to show-stopping full-ensemble numbers such as “Ralphie to the Rescue”. A Christmas Story, The Musical will bring an exciting new dimension to those who have seen the movie and will certainly stand on its own for those who have not.

For this fun show SDMT brought back the creative dream team, Kirsten Chandler, director and Jill Gorrie, choreographer. They made up the creative team of Crazy For You at the beginning of the 2019 season and are thrilled to be back for this Christmas classic. When asked about the show, Kirsten admits that she couldn’t resist an opportunity to direct for the stage her favorite holiday movie, A Christmas Story .

”I hope I live up to the side-splitting humor of the original, with those indelible performances by veterans like Melinda Dillon and Darren McGavin. It was really important to me to find actors who make me laugh. I think the audience will approve.” Joining Chandler is Choreographer and New York transplant, Jill Gorrie. She promises to deliver on nostalgia and her favorite thing, big dance numbers.

“You can expect to see some fabulous tap dancing, lots of comedic movement and a big Busby Berkeley inspired production number. There is at least one nostalgic moment that everyone can relate to!”

“Filled with the same quirky and lovable characters you love from the movie, SDMT is thrilled to bring this zany, heartfelt and nostalgic holiday classic to the stage at the Horton Grand Theatre!” says Artistic Director, Jill Townsend. “I knew it would be a perfect fit for us as it will showcase all of the incredible young talent we have here in San Diego. The talented cast includes 12 kids and 12 adults and the big splashy dance numbers that SDMT is known for will give our audiences a real treat this holiday season!”



Book by: Joseph Robinette – Music and Lyrics by: Benj Pasek and Justin Paul – Directed by: Kirsten Chandler – Choreographer: Jill Gorrie

Musical Director: Don LeMaster –

November 29 – December 29

Closing: Sunday, December 29th at 2:00 PM

Performance Schedule:

Wednesdays – Thursdays at 7 pm

Fridays at 8 pm – Saturdays at 4:00 pm – Sundays at 2:00 pm

The Horton Grand Theatre – 444 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

Ticket Information:

Tickets range from $30 – $70. Tickets for A Christmas Story are on sale now.

Box Office Information: Phone: 858-560-5740 or Online: www.sdmt.org

Tickets can be purchased at SDMT’s Administrative Office located at 4650

Mercury Street, San Diego, CA 92111.

Also, one hour prior to performance at the Horton Grand Theatre.

Website: www.sdmt.org

ABOUT SDMT – Founded in 2006, San Diego Musical Theatre is dedicated to

passionately producing and providing musical theatre that ignites the human spirit.