San Diego Military Family Collaborative hosts free workshops for military families transitioning out of the military

San Diego, CA – April 2019- The San Diego Military Family Collaborative (SDMFC) hosts free transition workshops for military families considering their transition from Active Duty to Civilian life called, “Military Transition: The Spouse Edition.” These quarterly workshops are intended for military spouses and their families to connect with service organizations in order to prepare families for their final transition out of the military. Experts will discuss VA benefits, healthcare, relocation, employment opportunities, financial planning and peer support. The next workshop occurs on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm at SAY San Diego located at 4775 Viewridge Ave., San Diego, CA 92123 which includes informational binder, meal and childcare at no cost to all participants.

Additional dates and locations include:

· July 16, 2019 from 8:30am to 1:30pm at Newbreak Church located at 10791 Tierrasanta Blvd., San Diego, CA 92124

· August 8, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm at SAY San Diego located at 4775 Viewridge Ave., San Diego, CA 92123

· October 10, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm at SAY San Diego located at 4775 Viewridge San Diego, CA 92123

· November 7, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm at SAY San Diego located at 4775 Viewridge San Diego, CA 92123





SDMFC will equip you and your family for success as you re-enter the civilian world. To register, visit www.sdmilitaryfamily.org/transitions or call 858-810-8259.

About San Diego Military Family Collaborative…The San Diego Military Family Collaborative provides an inclusive forum to maximize the collective impact of community resources to enhance military family life. http://sdmilitaryfamily.org/