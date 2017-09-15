Loading...
San Diego Kid Kingdom 100 + Partner Deals All October

September 15, 2017

FIND HUNDREDS OF KIDS FREE DEALS
This October, San Diego is transforming into a Kid Kingdom! With free admission to their favorite attractions, meals on the house and tons of other great perks for youngsters, San Diego is encouraging kids to claim the family vacation as their own.
Happiness is Calling from San Diego
KIDS GO FREE TO LEGOLAND® THIS FALL
AWESOME AWAITS at LEGOLAND® California Resort, with over 60 rides and attractions for the entire family featuring interactive, hands-on experiences to make memories that last a lifetime! The Resort is home to LEGOLAND Water Park and SEA LIFE®. Click to redeem and enter code 17025
Happiness is Calling from San Diego
KIDS FREE AT SEAWORLD®
The youngest explorers can dive into Ocean Explorer™, a whole new realm at SeaWorld® – now open! Featuring five new children’s rides and three new animal encounters to help unlock the ocean’s deepest mysteries.
Happiness is Calling from San Diego
KIDS VISIT FOR FREE THIS OCTOBER!
It’s October, and that means kids are free – well, perhaps not from homework, chores, soccer practice, or dance lessons, but those ages 3 to 11 do have free admission to the San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park all month long.
KIDS CRUISE FREE IN OCTOBER
Enjoy San Diego’s scenic beauty and fascinating history aboard our professionally narrated sightseeing tours. Fun for the whole family!
KIDS FREE ON HORNBLOWER
Enjoy the best sightseeing in San Diego on board a narrated tour of famous sites and historical landmarks.
KIDS RULE AT BELMONT PARK
Visit Belmont Park, San Diego’s premiere beachfront amusement center, where kids ride, play, and eat free all October long!
KIDS FREE WHALE WATCHING
Kids are free on whale watching cruises in October and adults pay only $13 on all 2.5 hour whale watching cruises. Use promo codes “Kids Free” and “13whale”.
SUNSHINE ON SALE – 20% OFF
Located only a block away from world famous Coronado Beach, enjoy a family filled island adventure.
KIDS SAIL FREE
2 hr Sailing Tour with your family. Valid for one child 12 and under with one paying adult.
SANDIEGO.ORG
