San Diego Kid Kingdom 100 + Partner Deals All October
By Editor / September 15, 2017 /
|This October, San Diego is transforming into a Kid Kingdom! With free admission to their favorite attractions, meals on the house and tons of other great perks for youngsters, San Diego is encouraging kids to claim the family vacation as their own.
|AWESOME AWAITS at LEGOLAND® California Resort, with over 60 rides and attractions for the entire family featuring interactive, hands-on experiences to make memories that last a lifetime! The Resort is home to LEGOLAND Water Park and SEA LIFE®. Click to redeem and enter code 17025
|The youngest explorers can dive into Ocean Explorer™, a whole new realm at SeaWorld® – now open! Featuring five new children’s rides and three new animal encounters to help unlock the ocean’s deepest mysteries.
|It’s October, and that means kids are free – well, perhaps not from homework, chores, soccer practice, or dance lessons, but those ages 3 to 11 do have free admission to the San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park all month long.
|
|Enjoy San Diego’s scenic beauty and fascinating history aboard our professionally narrated sightseeing tours. Fun for the whole family!
|Enjoy the best sightseeing in San Diego on board a narrated tour of famous sites and historical landmarks.
|
|Visit Belmont Park, San Diego’s premiere beachfront amusement center, where kids ride, play, and eat free all October long!
|Kids are free on whale watching cruises in October and adults pay only $13 on all 2.5 hour whale watching cruises. Use promo codes “Kids Free” and “13whale”.
|Located only a block away from world famous Coronado Beach, enjoy a family filled island adventure.
|2 hr Sailing Tour with your family. Valid for one child 12 and under with one paying adult.
