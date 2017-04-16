San Diego Junior Theatre To Present The Wizard of OZ

Because of the wonderful things he does….. Directed by Carlos Mendoza

San Diego Junior Theatre, with a mission to provide engaging, innovative, high-quality theatre education and productions for children of all cultural heritages, ages, abilities and levels of interest produces The Wizard of Oz, directed and choreographed by active San Diego artist, Carlos Mendoza. The production runs from April 28th – March 14th. Performances are Fridays at 7pm and Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm. The production will showcase the work of 45 San Diego Junior Theatre youth performers and 26 youth technicians, ranging in age from 8 to18.

Executive Director James Saba shared “The Wizard of Oz is such an audience favorite and we are thrilled to have guest director, Carlos Mendoza leading our kids in this classic piece. Carlos brings with him a long and respected history of creating magic on professional stages across San Diego and beyond. Exploring Oz with Carlos is an amazing opportunity for our students, whether this is their first experience on stage or they plan to pursue a professional theatre career.”

About the Director – Carlos Mendoza … Carlos Mendoza is the founder of the Hispanic Arts Theatre, an innovative theatre company that promotes Hispanic cultural awareness. One of his main projects has been creator and producer of The New Mambo Kings, a musical revue with a blend of Latin culture through voice, music, and dance. Carlos has an extensive resume as actor, director, choreographer and producer. He has won several awards: San Diego Critics Circle Awards for his productions of West Side Story and Ragtime; the 2014 BRAVO (San Diego) award for body of work, the 2015 National Youth Arts Award for his production of In the Heights at San Diego Junior Theatre and the Inland Theatre League Award for his production of In the Heights at Performance Riverside. In addition, Carlos choreographed two full seasons of Dos Y Dos for the Latin American Multimedia Corporation, a groundbreaking educational TV/DVD Series. When not working in theatre, Carlos can be seen sailing the seven seas as Cruise Director for Holland America Line. He is currently a project coordinator for Beyond the Bell Broadway, for the San Ysidro school district.

About The Wizard of OZ … In this family favorite, Orphan Dorothy Gale feels misunderstood by her Uncle Henry and Auntie Em and yearns to be far away – where she thinks happiness awaits. Whisked away in a tornado to the land of Oz with her dog Toto, Dorothy unwittingly upsets the Wicked Witch of the West and unleashes her wrath. Joined on the yellow brick road by new friends Scarecrow, Tin Man and Cowardly Lion, Dorothy and her friends make their journey to Oz and pick up life lessons along the way.

The Wizard of Oz runs from April 28 – March 14th at the Casa del Prado Theatre in Balboa Park. Performances are Fridays at 8pm and Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm. Tickets range from $12 – $16. Box Office: 619-239-8355 or online at www.juniortheatre.com