San Diego Italian Film Festival Marks Earth Day

Special Event Featuring Surf Film Bella Vita on Saturday, April 22, 2017 -7:00 pm at La Paloma Theatre, 471 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas – $15 per person—purchase online or at the door.

Pre-party and Launch of Zio Baffa Wines: Enjoy Zio Baffa organic Italian wines, inspired by the film, with antipasti from chef Rob Ruiz of The Land & Water Co., small bites from Cucina Migrante and authentic Italian gelato from Gaia Gelato. 5:00 – 6:30 pm – $30 includes film. Limited tickets; purchase online or at the door.

All proceeds support San Diego Italian Film Festival and the Surfing Madonna Oceans Project, both registered nonprofits.

About Bella Vita … Born of mistral winds and witness to the birth of Western civilization, the waves of the Italian coast have carried merchants, fishermen, travelers, and kings.

Preserved like a Roman ruin, the surf of the Italian coast now carries local surfer, artist, and environmentalist Chris Del Moro on a pilgrimage from Leucadia back to his ancestral homeland to explore a culture where old-world-convention and traditional craftsmanship have matured into a modern surf lifestyle destination.

Filmmaker Jason Baffa chronicles Chris and his friends Dave Rastovich, Lauren Lyndsey Hill, Conner and Parker Coffin, and Italian standouts Alessandro Ponzanelli and Leonardo Fioravanti as they explore the burgeoning surf scene blossoming amongst the Mediterranean’s oldest traditions.

Moreover, it is what Chris finds in the beauty of Italy and the unique connection the Italian people have with family and tradition that reveals a greater truth that in this modern-fast-paced-world, remembering where we are from and preserving the importance of culture are paramount.

Captured in 35mm, Bella Vita is an intimate journey of self-discovery, seeped in culture, tradition, and passion.