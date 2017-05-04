SAN DIEGO (2017)—The all-new San Diego Golf & Craft Beer Festival arrives at the St. Mark Golf Club in San Marcos on Friday and Saturday May 12th and 13th. The Festival, formerly called Golf Fest, is now in its 20th year here in San Diego, featuring a new element – craft beer samplings from over 40 brands along with wine tastings for all attendees over 21 years of age.

The Festival offers golfers of all ages and skill range the opportunity to test out the latest gear by the top brands and receive hands-on training from PGA pros. If that’s not enough, there’ll be an amazing golf trick shot show, along with a variety of vendors displaying the latest in golf clothing, shoes, bags, clubs and more.

Attendees will all receive a certificate good for a free round of golf at St. Mark Golf Club (with tee time restrictions and a cart fee) along with a one-year subscription to Golf Digest just for attending. And you won’t want to miss “Capt’n Crush” Lynn Ray’s amazing golf trick shot show.

Stone, Ballast Point, Latitude 33, Belching Beaver, Pizza Port Brewing, Karl Strauss, Coronado Brewing, Green Flash and Alpine Brewing are just some of the breweries being featured at the Festival.

Here are just a few of the things attendees can check out at the Festival as part of their admission:

• Get a certificate good for a FREE round of golf at St. Mark Golf Club on with your paid admission (with tee time restrictions and a cart fee)

• Sample from over 40 of the top craft beers and top vineyards in San Diego

• Meet the reps from TaylorMade, PING, Cobra, Callaway, Cleveland/Srixon, Wilson and more

• Win some big prizes in the putting challenge supporting the Boys & Girls Club of San Marcos

• Get some amazing deals on name brand apparel, bags, shoes and more

• Check out an amazing golf trick shot show at 1 p.m. each day

• Participate in FREE short game clinics by the St. Mark PGA pros at 11 a.m. each day

• Check out the hottest new putters on the market by Musty Putters

• Get a one-year subscription to Golf Digest just for attending

• Enjoy some great food in the St. Mark food pavilion

• And much, much more!

The San Diego Golf & Craft Beer Festival is sponsored in part by Wilson Golf, Southern California Golf Association, St. Mark Golf Club, Welk Resort, Bridgestone Golf and The Mighty 1090 Radio. For more information, please call visit www.golffestshows.com. Admission is $20 for adults over 21, $15 for 11-20 year olds, and children under 10 are admitted free. Show hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.