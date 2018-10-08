San Diego Foundation Announces Granting $67.4 Million to Nonprofit Community

San Diego, CA – The San Diego Foundation announced an unprecedented $67.4 million in grants to the nonprofit community in fiscal year 2018 at the organization’s Annual Meeting last night at Liberty Station. This brings The Foundation’s total impact since inception to $1.9 billion, including total grantmaking of $1.1 billion and $871 million in current assets.

“San Diego is a society of optimists,” shared Dr. Constance Carroll, Board Chair at The San Diego Foundation. “Where others see challenge, we see opportunity. This year, the record-breaking amount of support generously awarded to San Diego nonprofits strengthening our region is inspirational. We are honored to partner with such visionary leaders, and grateful for the belief and trust they have in our shared mission.”

In Fiscal Year 2018, hundreds of donors at The San Diego Foundation contributed a variety of assets to increase equity across all communities, improve regional resilience, and create more opportunities for families and youth to thrive. Grantmaking supported 1,755 nonprofit organizations with 5,871 individual grants to a variety of social impact areas, including: $21.4 million for Education, with more than $3 million specifically for scholarships; $17 million for Civil Society; $11.3 million for Health & Human Services; $6.7 million for Arts and Culture; $3.9 for Youth Development; and $3.4 million for Environment.

The Annual Meeting and year-end achievements were celebrated on September 26 by more than 250 philanthropists and community leaders such as: Jerry Sanders, President & CEO of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce; Jack Raymond, CEO of Raymond Companies and Founder of the Escondido Charitable Foundation; Dr. Karen Haynes, Presidents of California State University, San Marcos, and Senator Toni Atkins, President pro Tempore of the California State Senate.

Since 1975, The Foundation has served as San Diego’s trusted partner in philanthropy, working with thousands of donors and community partners to advance quality of life and grow a vibrant region. To learn more about The Foundation’s impact, visit SDFoundation.org/AnnualReport.