San Diego Division I & II Wrestling Tournament Results

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer…. Schools & team points along with the current performers at the D I & DII Wrestling Tournaments

San Diego Division I Wrestling Tournament held at Otay Ranch High School.

Rancho Buena Vista 199.0 Riley Clonts 3rd at 108, Oscar Nelis, 1st at 115, 3rd Place – Oscar Granados of Rancho Buena Vista at 122, Anthony Mendez 3rd at 134 , Bernard Truax 1st at 140 Hunter Roberson at 147Joseph Moreno 8th at 154 Aethen Escamilla 6th at 162 Rodrigo Huerta 3rd at 172 Mario Albarron, 8th place at 197 Nathan Bates 2nd at 222, Fabian Pena 7th at 287. San Marcos 181.0 1st Place – Erik Marquez of San Marcos at 122, Christian Navida 2nd at 128, Nathan Navida, 1st at 132 Kymani Yamao 3rd at 140 Tate Shoemaker 7th at 162, Kalani Sorensen 1st at 184 Merceles Esquez 3rd at 222 Enrique Galicia 3rd at 287.

Vista 179.5 Killian Perrigon 5th at 108 7th Place – Conrad Giles of Vista at 122, Matt Le 4th at 128 Calev McMahan 5th at 128, Jovani Venegas, 2nd at 134. Brian Kelly 4th place at 140 Johnny Miller 2nd at 154 Elijah Davis 1st at 162 Bransun Forgione 7th at 172 James Amador 1st at 197 Chris Crawford 4th at 222, Nathan Ledesma 4th at 287.

El Camino 142.5 Jaden Doan, 6th at 115, Dan Gonzales, 5th at 134 Nate Lucio 3rd place at 147 Malachi Chavira 1st at 154 Marco Senteno 5th at 162 Drew Clark 5th at 162 Omani Hernandez 2nd at 184 Jacob Obergfell 4th at 197 Nehemiah Williams 5th at 222 Nick Parker 8th at 287.

Mission Hills 96.0 Alfonso Cruz 6th at 108, Aria Mazroy, 2nd at 115 8th Place – Jonathan Colorado of Mission Hills at 122 Javier Guzman 8th at 128 Marco Senteno 4th at 162 Nathan Toms 2nd at 172 Jonathan Gomez 5th at 184.

Carlsbad 92.5 Jason Rivera 3rd at 115 Shehadeh Mitwalli 2nd at 140 Alexander Sanchez 6th at 147 Antonio Torres, 5th at 154 Luke Scattini 8th at 162, Luis Torres 1st at 287.

Escondido 84.5 6th Place – Julian Rodriguez of Escondido at 122 Jesus Barajas 2nd at 147 Kenny Morris 4th at 154 Greg Sandoval 3rd at 184 Antonio Ramirez 7th at 197 Anthony Douglas 1st at 222.

San Diego Division II Tournament was held at Del Norte High School here are the results on the following local area schools.

Oceanside 12th with 51.5 Francis Arguelles 4th at 128, Jordan Smith 4th at 147 Chase Zundel 7th at 162 Shane Hansen at 184 Masher Hawkins 7th at 222.

2. San Pasqual 14th with 47 Keenan Lawrence 7th at 154 Gavin Zierden 6th at 197.

3. Fallbrook 15th with 39 Curtis Permito 7th at 134 Lance McNatt 5th at 147 Kaleb Beckman 5th at 287.