San Diego County Supervisor Bill Horn Showcases Public Safety in North County

San Diego County Supervisor Bill Horn praised the hard work and dedication of North County’s public safety officers during his 18th Annual State of the North County Address today. The event was held at the San Marcos Regional Emergency Training Facility and included demonstrations from the Sheriff’s Department’s bomb squad and K-9 units as well as local fire fighters. More than 180 elected officers, public officials and community members attended.

“ We have some of the best and brightest public safety officers who willingly put their lives on the line daily to protect ours,” said Supervisor Bill Horn. “They have my utmost respect and I am thankful for their service. “

Supervisor Horn talked about North County’s healthy and thriving economy with its numerous businesses, booming industries and exciting employment opportunities. He also noted that the County’s continued fiscal responsibility and Triple-A credit rating create a solid foundation for innovation and growth.

“We are continually put to the test by the State of California and its unfunded mandates,” said Supervisor Horn. “Still, we do not overspend and we live within our budget. I am very proud of that fact.”

Veterans and military families remain a priority for Supervisor Horn. A program to support caretakers, a Veterans Forum for female veterans and the second annual North County Stand Down are all being planned for 2017. Supervisor Horn also talked about McClellan-Palomar Airport, county roads and the newest county library in Borrego Springs.

This year marks the 22nd year for Supervisor Horn on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors. For a complete copy of this year’s State of the North County speech, follow the link below.