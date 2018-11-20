San Diego County Sheriff’s Department – Thanksgiving Safety Programs

With Thanksgiving just days away, the Sheriff’s Department wants to remind the public about FREE services to help keep you and your loved ones safe during the holidays.

For those going out of town for Thanksgiving, the Sheriff’s Senior Volunteer Patrol offers home vacation checks. Volunteers will visit your home and provide security inspections while you’re away to give you peace of mind.

We also have a program for seniors who live alone or are disabled called You Are Not Alone (YANA). People enrolled in the YANA Program get daily phone calls and a weekly visit from Senior Volunteers all year long.

To learn more about the Senior Volunteer Patrol, watch our video by clicking on the above photo. You can also watch the video by following the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department on VIMEO: https://vimeo.com/301271938.

For broadcast quality video of Sheriff’s Senior Volunteers conducting home vacation checks and You Are Not Alone visits, click here: https://spaces.hightail.com/space/81bNXBsOnU.