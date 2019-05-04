San Diego County Photo Contest

As one of the nation’s top producers of avocados, ornamental trees and shrubs, flowers, succulents, lemons, and other agricultural goods, San Diego County’s farms generate nearly $4.8 billion in total economic activity.
Our region’s temperate climate and reliable water supplies support an astounding 5,500 local farms on more than 250,000 cultivated acres – not to mention the numerous farmers markets, restaurants and grocery stores stocked with our local bounty.
To celebrate how safe and reliable water supplies fuel San Diego’s thriving agriculture industry, the San Diego County Water Authority is hosting a photo contest in May, which is also Water Awareness Month.
How To Enter
- Take a photo of your favorite locally grown fruits, vegetables, flowers or nursery plants.
- Post the photo to Instagram or Twitter with #B2UbyH2O between May 1-31, 2019.
- Winners will be announced weekly on social media — follow the Water Authority @sdcwa.
Details
- Contest begins: Wednesday, May 1, 2019
- Contest ends: Friday, May 31, 2019 at 5 p.m.
Prizes
Prizes have been generously donated by local business and organizations including Specialty Produce, San Diego County Farm Bureau, Jimbos and Cafe Moto.
Contest Rules
- Participants must be 18 or older. Winners will be asked to show proof of age.
- Photos must be posted on Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #B2UbyH2O.
- Photos will be accepted from May 1-31, 2019. The cutoff time is 5 p.m. on May 31, 2019.
- Winners will be announced the weekly on social media.
- Weekly prizes will be selected at random from qualified entries on May 6, 13, 20, 27 and June 3. Each week, the Water Authority staff will assign numbers to eligible entries on Instagram and Twitter, then randomly draw numbers to determine the winning entries.
- Employees and Board members of the Water Authority and their immediate families are not eligible for prizes but may contribute images.
Contest Disclaimers
- Submitting a photo indicates you have read and understood the rules and are knowingly and voluntarily participating in the contest.
- By submitting a photo to the contest, the contestant affirms that he or she has obtained written consent from all individuals whose image or likeness appears in the photo. The contestant further affirms that he or she has obtained the necessary rights, licenses, consents and permissions to use all material in the photo and that no copyright or other intellectual property rights are violated by the submission. The contestant assumes sole responsibility for the photo and the material contained in it and also for the consequences of the submission.
- Photo submissions must not contain obscenity, explicit sexual material, nudity, profanity, graphic violence, incitement to violence, express commercial solicitation or promotion. Submissions also must not contain content or images that could be considered abusive, inflammatory, denigrating or disrespectful to groups, individuals or institutions. Submissions must be suitable for a public audience.
- The Water Authority reserves the right to disqualify, at its sole and absolute discretion, any submission that does not adhere to these criteria, or to contest rules.
- The Water Authority reserves the right to delete/discard submissions that don’t adhere to contest rules and disclaimers.
- The Water Authority reserves the right to modify, suspend, terminate or cancel the contest or take any action in its best interest.
- By entering the photo contest, participants grant the Water Authority and those authorized by it, a royalty-free, non-exclusive license to display, distribute, reproduce the entries in whole or in part, in any media now existing or subsequently developed, for any educational programs, publications, PowerPoint presentations, publicity efforts, and all other standard Water Authority purposes. Participants consent to the Water Authority’s use of their names in any list of winners and for promotional purposes in any media without payment or further consideration.
- Any photograph reproduced will include a photographer credit as feasible. The Water Authority will not be required to pay any additional consideration or seek any additional approval in connection with such uses.
- The Water Authority assumes no liability or responsibility for any loss or harm resulting from any user’s participation in or attempt to participate in the contest or ability or inability to upload, download or otherwise access any information in connection with participating in the contest. The Water Authority assumes no responsibility or liability for technical problems or technical malfunction arising in connection with participation in the contest.
- All participants shall hold the Water Authority and its sponsors, directors, officers, employees, and agents (the “Indemnified Parties”) harmless from and against all claims of any nature arising in connection with participant’s entrance in the contest and acceptance or use of a prize. The Indemnified Parties are not liable for any costs, damages, injuries, or other claims incurred as a result of participant’s’ participation in the contest or winner’s acceptance and usage of a prize. The Indemnified Parties are not responsible for incomplete or misdirected entries, technical or network malfunctions or failures, or causes beyond their control. Participants are solely responsible for their entries.
- Participants may not submit materials that introduce any software viruses, worms or other programs designed to damage software, hardware or telecommunications equipment or are off-topic, partisan-political, contain advertising, nudity, personal attacks or expletives, or is otherwise abusive, threatening, unlawful, harassing, discriminatory, libelous, obscene, false, sexually explicit, or that infringes on the rights of any third party.
- Participants agree that all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of, or connected with, the Photo Contest rules or any prize awarded shall be resolved by the appropriate court located in San Diego County. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Rules, participants’ rights and obligations, in connection with the Photo Contest, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of California.