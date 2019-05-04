San Diego County Photo Contest

As one of the nation’s top producers of avocados, ornamental trees and shrubs, flowers, succulents, lemons, and other agricultural goods, San Diego County’s farms generate nearly $4.8 billion in total economic activity.

Our region’s temperate climate and reliable water supplies support an astounding 5,500 local farms on more than 250,000 cultivated acres – not to mention the numerous farmers markets, restaurants and grocery stores stocked with our local bounty.

To celebrate how safe and reliable water supplies fuel San Diego’s thriving agriculture industry, the San Diego County Water Authority is hosting a photo contest in May, which is also Water Awareness Month.

How To Enter

Take a photo of your favorite locally grown fruits, vegetables, flowers or nursery plants.

Post the photo to Instagram or Twitter with #B2UbyH2O between May 1-31, 2019.

between May 1-31, 2019. Winners will be announced weekly on social media — follow the Water Authority @sdcwa.

Details

Contest begins: Wednesday, May 1, 2019

Contest ends: Friday, May 31, 2019 at 5 p.m.

Prizes

Prizes have been generously donated by local business and organizations including Specialty Produce, San Diego County Farm Bureau, Jimbos and Cafe Moto.

Contest Rules

Participants must be 18 or older. Winners will be asked to show proof of age.

Photos must be posted on Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #B2UbyH2O .

. Photos will be accepted from May 1-31, 2019. The cutoff time is 5 p.m. on May 31, 2019.

Winners will be announced the weekly on social media.

Weekly prizes will be selected at random from qualified entries on May 6, 13, 20, 27 and June 3. Each week, the Water Authority staff will assign numbers to eligible entries on Instagram and Twitter, then randomly draw numbers to determine the winning entries.

Employees and Board members of the Water Authority and their immediate families are not eligible for prizes but may contribute images.

