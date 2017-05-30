San Diego County Metro Report: May 2017

Cities Ranked By Rent

Most Expensive

–Coronado, CA was the most expensive city to rent in the metro area. One bedroom units here were priced at a median of $2,700.

–Encinitas, CA, significantly less expensive than Coronado, ranked as the second priciest city with rent at $1,700.

–Carlsbad, CA followed closely behind as the third most expensive city at $1,670.

Least Expensive

–El Cajon, CA was the least expensive city to rent with one bedroom units priced at $1,230.

–National City & Imperial Beach, CA were tied for the second most affordable city with rent both at $1,260.

–La Mesa & Escondido, CA also tied, both ranking as the third least expensive with rent at $1,390.

Yearly Growth Rate

The Fastest Growing (Y/Y%)

–Chula Vista, CA had the fastest growing rent, up 15.1% since this time last year.

–Escondido & La Mesa, CA rents tied for second fastest growing, both climbing 14.9% since last year.

–National City, CA had the third largest yearly growth rate, up 12.5%.

Full Data