San Diego County Metro Report: May 2017

Most Expensive
–Coronado, CA was the most expensive city to rent in the metro area. One bedroom units here were priced at a median of $2,700.
–Encinitas, CA, significantly less expensive than Coronado, ranked as the second priciest city with rent at $1,700.
–Carlsbad, CA followed closely behind as the third most expensive city at $1,670.
Least Expensive
–El Cajon, CA was the least expensive city to rent with one bedroom units priced at $1,230.
–National City & Imperial Beach, CA were tied for the second most affordable city with rent both at $1,260.
–La Mesa & Escondido, CA also tied, both ranking as the third least expensive with rent at $1,390.
Yearly Growth Rate
The Fastest Growing (Y/Y%)
–Chula Vista, CA had the fastest growing rent, up 15.1% since this time last year.
–Escondido & La Mesa, CA rents tied for second fastest growing, both climbing 14.9% since last year.
–National City, CA had the third largest yearly growth rate, up 12.5%.
Full Data
About
The Zumper San Diego Metro Report analyzed over 11,000 listings that hit the market in April 2017. Listings are aggregated by city to calculate median asking rents.
