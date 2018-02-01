Loading...
San Diego County Library – PLÁTICAS DE VIDA/TALKS

 LIFE SERIES RETURNS TO SAN DIEGO COUNTY LIBRARY

The San Diego County Library is once again offering our Pláticas series beginning in January and running through May 2018. The sessions will be offered in Spanish and will be presented by Elizabeth Pastrana. In these sessions, we will discuss everything from Health and Wellness to Family and Education. Please join us at our library branches to participate in discussions with members of your community and learn how to deal with different issues that come up in our lives.

We are offering information for parents and families on the following topics: Healthy Lifestyle, Anti-Bullying in School & Cyber-Bullying Prevention, Building a Better Budget, Common Core State Standards K-12, and Tips for Talking About Dating, Sex, and Drugs. We will be offering light refreshments and some activities for children during these sessions.

Below are the dates of the sessions at each of the host branches:

  • Lakeside – February 6 @ 6-8 p.m.
  • Ramona – March 8, 15, 22 and 29 @ 6-8 p.m.
  • San Marcos – April 4, 11, 18, and 25 @ 6-8 p.m.

For more information about Pláticas at the San Diego County Library, contact Veronica Maciel at (858) 694-2411.

