Congratulations Vista High Character Leader Students: Jacqueline Arrieta, Cheyenne Chau, Brian Delgado, Dianna Lopez, Aleena Record. Each won a $1000 scholarship tonight from San Diego County Ford Dealers..there were 837 entrants and 157 scholarship recipients tonight.

San Diego County Ford dealers gave away $154,000 tonight AND not 1, not 2 but 3 cars, AND Jacqueline Arrieta of Vista high was one of the car winners!! Congratulations Jacqueline