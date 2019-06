San Diego County Fair Concerts

Del Mar Fairgrounds Concerts —

Del Mar Fairgrounds has a list of concerts available to view in the lineup below. View event specifics and buy tickets for the following concerts planned in Del Mar Fairgrounds. Concertfix always offers a 100% money-back guarantee for all tickets to the events in Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Visit our Tour announcements page to get the latest tour announcements for Del Mar Fairgrounds events in Del Mar. The Del Mar Fairgrounds show itinerary is always updating, so check back with us for an up-to-date list of the performances planned in Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Fri Jun 14, 2019 RSVP on TICKETS

Toby Keith Concert In Del Mar 7:30 PM Featuring: Toby Keith

Sat Jun 15, 2019

RSVP on TICKETS

Smokey Robinson Concert In Del Mar Time: 7:30 PM

Featuring: Smokey Robinson

Sun Jun 16, 2019 RSVP on TICKETS Mariachi Sol De Mexico Concert In Del Mar 6:00 PM Featuring: Mariachi Sol De Mexico

Wed Jun 19, 2019 RSVP on TICKETS

Simple Plan Concert In Del Mar 7:30 PM Featuring: Simple Plan

Thu Jun 20, 2019 RSVP on TICKETS Cast Of Impractical Jokers & The Tenderloins 7:30 PM Featuring: The Tenderloins | Cast Of Impractical Jokers

Sat Jun 22, 2019 RSVP on TICKETS

Clark Sisters Concert In Del Mar 7:00 PM Featuring: The Clark Sisters

Sun Jun 23, 2019 RSVP on TICKETS

Grupo Intocable Concert In Del Mar 7:30 PM Featuring: Grupo Intocable

Wed Jun 26, 2019 RSVP on TICKETS Pop 2000s Tour Concert In Del Mar 7:30 PM Featuring: Pop 2000s Tour

Thu Jun 27, 2019 RSVP on TICKETS Lindsey Stirling Concert In Del Mar 7:30 PM Featuring: Lindsey Stirling

Fri Jun 28, 2019 RSVP on TICKETS

Air Supply Concert In Del Mar 7:30 PM Featuring: Air Supply

Sat Jun 29, 2019 RSVP on TICKETS

Pitbull Concert In Del Mar 7:30 PM Featuring: Pitbull

Sun Jun 30, 2019 RSVP on TICKETS 7:30 PM Featuring: Los Tigres del Norte

Mon Jul 1, 2019 RSVP on TICKETS 7:30 PM Featuring: KC and the Sunshine Band

Tue Jul 2, 2019

Tue Jul 2, 2019 RSVP on TICKETS 7:30 PM Featuring: Trace Adkins

Wed Jul 3, 2019 RSVP on TICKETS 7:30 PM Featuring: Dionne Warwick

Thu Jul 4, 2019 RSVP on TICKETS 7:30 PM Featuring: Brad Upton