San Diego County Crime Stoppers – Wanted Fugitive: Reward of up to $1,000

San Diego County Crime Stoppers is working with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Fugitive Task Force to find and arrest 29-year-old Esteban Ramirez Aguilar. He has two no bail felony arrest warrants for assault with a deadly weapon and DUI. He has a prior conviction for DUI.

Esteban Ramirez Aguilar is a Hispanic male, standing 5’8” tall and weighing about 150 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. He is known to frequent the North County area of San Diego.

Anyone with information on the location of this suspect should call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up $1,000 to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Information on how to send webs tips and mobile app tips can be found on www.sdcrimestoppers.org.is working with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Fugitive Task Force to find and arrest 29-year-old Esteban Ramirez Aguilar. He has two no bail felony arrest warrants for assault with a deadly weapon and DUI. He has a prior conviction for DUI.

Esteban Ramirez Aguilar is a Hispanic male, standing 5’8” tall and weighing about 150 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. He is known to frequent the North County area of San Diego.

Anyone with information on the location of this suspect should call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up $1,000 to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Information on how to send webs tips and mobile app tips can be found on www.sdcrimestoppers.org.