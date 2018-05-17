San Diego County Chick-fil-A Restaurants To Host Military Appreciation Night

San Diego County Chick-fil-A restaurants will host Military Appreciation Night on May 23rd

The San Diego-area Chick-fil-A restaurants will honor the community’s military personnel and their families with free food and entertainment at its annual Military Appreciation Night on Wednesday, May 23.

Between 4 and 7 p.m., any active duty member of the military or retired veteran with a military ID or proof of service, along with their immediate family members, will receive their choice of a free entrée at any of the 14 San Diego-area Chick-fil-A restaurants. Choices include the Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, Spicy Sandwich, eight-count Nuggets or three-count Chick-n-Strips. The event also will include raffles for the opportunity to win prizes, music entertainment and a visit from the “Eat Mor Chikin” Cow.

“We would like to take this opportunity to extend our gratitude to those who have honorably served our nation,” said Jordan Ciervo, franchise operator of the Chick-fil-As in Escondido and San Marcos. “We hope they, along with their families, will join us as we show our appreciation for all they do.”

This will be Chick-fil-A’s 11th annual Military Appreciation Night locally. The event began in 2008, when there were only four Chick-fil-A restaurants operating in San Diego.

Chick-fil-A restaurants in San Diego County are located in Chula Vista, Encinitas, Oceanside, San Marcos, Santee, La Mesa, Escondido, National City and in San Diego on Sports Arena Blvd., Camino Ruiz in Mira Mesa, Carmel Mountain Road in Carmel Mountain Ranch, Camino del Sur in 4S Ranch, Scranton Road in Sorrento Valley and Balboa Avenue in Clairemont. For addresses and directions to locate a Chick-fil-A restaurant, please visit www.cfasandiego.com.