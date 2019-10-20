San Diego County African Violet Society November Meeting

Vista, CA — The program on Tuesday, November 12 will be “Splitting and Re-potting Clumps of Baby Violets” presented by Barbara Conrad. Attendees will each get to take home baby African violets. There will also be a demonstration presented by Susan Cook “Splitting Alstromeria Plants.

The San Diego County African Violet Society is affiliated with the African Violet Society of America, Inc. and meet on the second Tuesdays each month @ 10:30 A.M. in the community room of the Vista Public Library, 700 Eucalyptus Avenue. Visitors are welcome and encouraged to attend to learn how to care for African Violets in a friendly, fun atmosphere. For additional information send email to bconrad999@yahoo.com